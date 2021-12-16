Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report $33.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $134.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLNG stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.83. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

