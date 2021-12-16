Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 14,133 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.39. 109,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.