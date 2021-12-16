Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,546,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

