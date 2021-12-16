Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 57,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 57.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $348.47. The stock had a trading volume of 127,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.32 and a 200 day moving average of $356.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

