Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.99. The stock had a trading volume of 130,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,959. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.