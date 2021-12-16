Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.65% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,295. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.