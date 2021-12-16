Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 8,725 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.44. 10,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

