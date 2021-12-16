Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.96. 520,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,266,369. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.