Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.16. 312,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,853,731. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

