Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $6.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,344 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $230,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 218,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.23. 54,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,051. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

