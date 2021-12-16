Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.52. The stock had a trading volume of 199,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,624. The company has a market capitalization of $226.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

