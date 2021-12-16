Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 338.1% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 104,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 80,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 84,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,236. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $5.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

