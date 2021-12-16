Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 18,491 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $1,268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $295,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 101,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,660. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.01.

