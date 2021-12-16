Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the November 15th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,820,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at about $28,769,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at about $20,740,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter worth about $20,008,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,880,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

Dynamics Special Purpose stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.