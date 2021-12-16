e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Tops $2.17 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $115.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00317543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,634 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,415 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.