Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce $462.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $456.96 million to $467.60 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $404.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Shares of EXP opened at $161.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average is $147.07. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $97.08 and a 12 month high of $166.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.