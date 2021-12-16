Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.17. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 146,385 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$15.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

