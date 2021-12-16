EarnX (EARNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One EarnX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EarnX has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $8,083.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00054465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.83 or 0.08232456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00078533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.61 or 0.99860502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,944,607,900,069 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

