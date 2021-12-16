EasyFi (EZ) Price Hits $3.34

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. EasyFi has a market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $467,539.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00006853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EasyFi has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00211490 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

