Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.18.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.80. 1,403,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average of $159.62. Eaton has a 52 week low of $113.95 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after buying an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,646,000 after buying an additional 622,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

