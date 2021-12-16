Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 78.1% in November

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the November 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,362. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $14.01.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
