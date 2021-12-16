Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 78.1% in November

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the November 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,362. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1,308.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $136,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

