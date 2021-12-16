ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the November 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

