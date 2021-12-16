EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $272,917.37 and approximately $315.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,553.24 or 0.99364664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00046733 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00032848 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.44 or 0.00997550 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.