Edgeware (EDG) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $47.33 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,583,725,134 coins and its circulating supply is 5,915,513,618 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

