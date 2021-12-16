Edgeware Market Cap Reaches $48.97 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $48.97 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00205933 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,587,301,757 coins and its circulating supply is 5,918,804,349 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

