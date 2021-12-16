Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in November

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFGSY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

