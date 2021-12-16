Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $172.04 and last traded at $172.26. Approximately 172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.52.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

