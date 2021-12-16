Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.20

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 127642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

ECIFY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

About Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.