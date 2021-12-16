Electroneum Price Tops $0.0107 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $191.01 million and approximately $407,770.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 95.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,908,882,445 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.