Electrum Dark Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $8,091.95 and $85.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

