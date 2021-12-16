Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 82,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 20.9% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $275.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $263.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

