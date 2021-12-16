Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 212,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.32. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.