Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY) were up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 103,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 151,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of C$122.95 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74.

Else Nutrition Company Profile (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

