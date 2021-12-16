Embark Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,532 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,095% compared to the typical volume of 252 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMBK shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:EMBK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 1,033,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,223. Embark Technology has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

