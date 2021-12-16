Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,928.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,889.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,730.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

