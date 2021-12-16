Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 441,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.84% of Thorne Healthtech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth about $303,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thorne Healthtech alerts:

NASDAQ:THRN opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27. Thorne Healthtech Inc has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Thorne Healthtech Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne Healthtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne Healthtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.