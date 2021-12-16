Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

