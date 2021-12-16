Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.72% of H&E Equipment Services worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

HEES stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

