Emerald Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 188,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.25% of Cactus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 204,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cactus by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.