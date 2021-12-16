Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,113 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,520 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.24% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

