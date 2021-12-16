Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 784.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,963,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $101.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.