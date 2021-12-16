Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

