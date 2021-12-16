Emerald Advisers LLC Has $6.22 Million Position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,591 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.85% of CVRx worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,384,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,876,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

