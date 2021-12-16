Emerald Advisers LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.16% of Trinity Capital worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $451.01 million and a PE ratio of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other Trinity Capital news, Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

