Emerald Advisers LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.16% of Trinity Capital worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $451.01 million and a PE ratio of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
In other Trinity Capital news, Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Capital Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.
See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.