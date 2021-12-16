Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.45% of Latham Group worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,930,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SWIM opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73.
Latham Group Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.