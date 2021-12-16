Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.45% of Latham Group worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,930,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWIM opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWIM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

