Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,605,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $478.97 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $481.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.02 and a 200-day moving average of $435.04. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

