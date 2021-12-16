Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $10.49 Million in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 176,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.19% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FATE. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,784 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $54.67 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

