Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $11.46 Million Investment in Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 572,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Imago BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22. Imago BioSciences Inc has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

