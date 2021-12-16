Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 12,441 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $150,338,000 after buying an additional 538,088 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $304.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $761.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock valued at $168,807,946. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

