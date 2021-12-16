Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 172,950 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,950 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.36% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BW. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 292,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BW shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

